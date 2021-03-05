AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for March 3

Shaquille O'Neal made his AEW in-ring debut last night on Dynamite. But was his appearance harmful to WWE NXT in the viewership and ratings this week?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw another increase in their ratings with 934,000 viewers, which is up from 831,000 last week. NXT, however, saw a decrease this week with 692,000 viewers, which is down from 734,000. Both shows went in opposite directions in viewership for this week.

AEW: 934,000

NXT: 692,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 4, 2021

AEW Dynamite's rating was the sixth-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT enters the Top 20

In the all-important 18-49 year-old demographic, AEW once again came out on top but surprisingly saw a decrease from last week, from 0.35 to 0.33. NXT saw an increase in the demo from last week, going from 0.18 to 0.20. While AEW won the night, NXT closed the gap. Ironically enough, for the first time, AEW defeated NXT in the 50-plus demo, 0.38 to 0.32.

This week NXT entered the Top 20 on cable, placing 19th for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in sixth overall. Both companies should be quite pleased with their placement on Wednesday, with both AEW and NXT doing great numbers once again.

AEW Dynamite surprisingly opened up last night with Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill taking on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The show closed with another tag team match that featured Hangman Page and John Silver of The Dark Order taking on Matt Hardy and Marq Quen of Private Party. It was a very entertaining go-home show that set the table perfectly for AEW Revolution on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on WWE NXT, the show opened with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher taking on the NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The show closed with NXT Champion Finn Balor taking on Roderick Strong.

