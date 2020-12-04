Create
AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and TV ratings revealed for Dec. 2 

The go-home show for NXT TakeOver: WarGames went head to head with AEW Dynamite
The go-home show for NXT TakeOver: WarGames went head to head with AEW Dynamite's "Winter is Coming" special. The wrestling fans won Wednesday night.
Matt Black
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 04 Dec 2020, 05:43 IST
News
Last night, wrestling fans rejoiced as both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT delivered a fun evening of professional wrestling. But as always, fans want to know which show won the ratings war. The numbers are in, and unlike last week, the outcome wasn't even close.

While Showbuzz Daily has yet to report the top 150 on cable, Pro Wrestling Torch has revealed the vital information about viewership and demographic numbers. AEW bounced back in a big way this week by drawing 913,000 viewers. This number is a sizable increase from last week's 710,000.

On the other hand, NXT saw a notable drop, as its show pulled in 658,000 viewers. The black-and-gold brand drew 712,000 viewers last week. AEW's viewership was the highest it's been in head-to-head shows against NXT since January 8.

Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling
Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite decisively beats NXT in the 18-34 demo

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top. This week, AEW saw a huge increase from a 0.26 rating to 0.42. That's the company's highest number in that crucial demographic this year. Meanwhile, NXT saw a decrease from last week. The show dropped from a 0.20 rating to 0.16. With NXT going up against a special episode of AEW Dynamite, this outcome was widely expected.

The most eye-opening victory in the demographic this week was in the male 18-34 group. There, AEW beat NXT 0.29 to 0.04. That wide gap is more than a seven to one ratio.

This week's AEW Dynamite featured Kenny Omega defeating Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. It also included the debut of "The Icon" Sting. Meanwhile, on NXT, Shotzi Blackheart defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a main event Ladder Match. With this victory, Team Shotzi took the advantage for NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Published 04 Dec 2020, 05:43 IST
WWE NXT Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) Kenny Omega WWE Results All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
