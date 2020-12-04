AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and TV ratings revealed for Dec. 2 

Last night, wrestling fans rejoiced as both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT delivered a fun evening of professional wrestling. But as always, fans want to know which show won the ratings war. The numbers are in, and unlike last week, the outcome wasn't even close.

While Showbuzz Daily has yet to report the top 150 on cable, Pro Wrestling Torch has revealed the vital information about viewership and demographic numbers. AEW bounced back in a big way this week by drawing 913,000 viewers. This number is a sizable increase from last week's 710,000.

On the other hand, NXT saw a notable drop, as its show pulled in 658,000 viewers. The black-and-gold brand drew 712,000 viewers last week. AEW's viewership was the highest it's been in head-to-head shows against NXT since January 8.

Torch is reporting 913k, .42 for Dynamite, and a .16 for NXT.



In M18-34, they arw reporting a .29 to .04 (!!!!) edge for Dynamite. — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) December 3, 2020

Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite decisively beats NXT in the 18-34 demo

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top. This week, AEW saw a huge increase from a 0.26 rating to 0.42. That's the company's highest number in that crucial demographic this year. Meanwhile, NXT saw a decrease from last week. The show dropped from a 0.20 rating to 0.16. With NXT going up against a special episode of AEW Dynamite, this outcome was widely expected.

The most eye-opening victory in the demographic this week was in the male 18-34 group. There, AEW beat NXT 0.29 to 0.04. That wide gap is more than a seven to one ratio.

Thank you great fans who made #AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming a huge success for @AEW + @tntdrama! We got our best demo rating of 2020 + a new #AEW Champion @KennyOmegamanX + an indelible memory with Sting’s arrival, + won the night

AEW 913k P2+/543k P18-49

NXT 658k P2+/210k P18-49 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 3, 2020

This week's AEW Dynamite featured Kenny Omega defeating Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. It also included the debut of "The Icon" Sting. Meanwhile, on NXT, Shotzi Blackheart defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a main event Ladder Match. With this victory, Team Shotzi took the advantage for NXT TakeOver: WarGames.