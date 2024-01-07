AEW name could be a replacement for recently departed WWE employee, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Veteran Journalist Bill Apter recently commented on the possibility of an AEW name being the person to fill the position left by Kevin Dunn after his WWE departure.

The AEW name in question is Michael Mansury. While he was previously called Kevin Dunn's protégé by many, speculation of him being next in line for Kevin's job was proved wrong after he signed with AEW. With Kevin Dunn leaving the company now, Bill Apter believes there is a chance of Mansury coming back to fill the spot.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter responded to the speculation of Michael Mansury jumping ship to WWE:

"Possibly. There is also a lot of other people, a lot of other producers that worked under Kevin, that probably would be able to slip into his shoes, but not do the same job that he did. I noticed when I watched Monday Night RAW recently that there were a lot more video packages than there had been in the past, very well produced. So maybe the new company is looking for a new signature in the production end there as well," said Apter. [5:57 onwards]

Bill Apter was not surprised to hear Kevin Dunn leaving WWE

While Kevin Dunn's departure came as a surprise to many, Bill Apter was not one of them.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"No... It shocked me the moment I heard it for a second, but then I realized that when I heard, you know with the merger that they have a lot of their own team over at UFC side. And the amount of money that Kevin Dunn, who was fabulous by the way with what he did. It was his stamp on all the shows, on everything. When I fear the amount of money that they might be paying him, they might be you know, cutting down on costs. That was one of the big things that was mentioned." [0:57 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what Kevin Dunn plans to do next after leaving WWE.

