Major WWE name leaving the company was not a surprise to him, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A top name from the WWE production team recently left the promotion, leading to much speculation about his departure. However, the sudden development is nothing to be surprised about, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

While reports claim that the departure of Kevin Dunn was due to differences in vision, the reason is still somewhat clouded in mystery. Bill Apter believes that the Endeavour merger could indirectly have been a big part of why the longtime employee decided to part ways with the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the legendary journalist stated:

"No... It shocked me the moment I heard it for a second, but then I realized that when I heard, you know with the merger that they have a lot of their own team over at UFC side. And the amount of money that Kevin Dunn, who was fabulous by the way with what he did. It was his stamp on all the shows, on everything. When I fear the amount of money that they might be paying him, they might be you know, cutting down on costs. That was one of the big things that was mentioned." [0:57 onwards]

The WWE veteran was not asked to leave the company, according to reports

While Kevin Dunn's sudden departure came as a surprise to some, the company itself apparently did not ask him to leave.

As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Dunn was asked to stay till WWE WrestleMania 40.

Here is an excerpt from the report.

"For those who have asked, Kevin Dunn is retiring. He was not asked to leave and was not fired. He told the company over Christmas week he was done. There was a push to have him stay through The Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, and he preferred a clean cut and is done effective immediately. I can not overstate the importance of his exit and anyone who is downplaying it or acting like it's not a massive deal, whether Dunn was liked or not, is being completely oblivious and honestly, pretty stupid."

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen what the former WWE name does next.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.