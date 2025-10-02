AEW pays tribute to two current WWE stars on 6-year anniversary of Dynamite

Two current WWE Superstars were referenced during the 6-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite. One of them was a huge surprise. The names in question are Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.Cody Rhodes played a huge role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and was also one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the company. Meanwhile, after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment and seemingly retiring from wrestling, CM Punk made his return to in-ring competition in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Both stars are now performing in the Stamford-based promotion.The 6th anniversary of AEW Dynamite was stacked with several high-profile names, including Jon Moxley, Samoa Joe, Mercedes Mone, and &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. The show also featured the return of Kenny Omega and a shocking comeback from Andrade, who was recently released from WWE. Mone also agreed to put her TBS Championship on the line against a mystery opponent at AEW Homecoming: Title Tuesday. She only revealed that it was someone from Florida who had never competed in Daily's Place. Many speculate that it could be former WWE star Dakota Kai, who is currently a free agent. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW paid tribute to current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody RhodesApart from some great matches, AEW also aired a video package, highlighting several big moments that have happened throughout Dynamite's six-year existence. The Tony Khan-led promotion acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as he was briefly shown in the video. The American Nightmare's appearance in the clip was an obvious one, as he was a huge part of All Elite Wrestling's history.Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was also shown during AEW DynamiteDuring the same video package that showcased some of the most memorable moments of AEW Dynamite, the Tony Khan-led promotion paid a shocking tribute to CM Punk as well.Unlike The American Nightmare, Punk did not leave All Elite Wrestling on the best of terms. The Best in the World was allegedly involved in a heated backstage altercation, which led to his release from the company. So, his appearance in the video package came as a shock to everyone.Despite paying tributes to Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, AEW failed to showcase several names during the video package who have played a huge role in elevating the promotion and are currently signed with WWE, including Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks), Lucha Bros (Penta and Rey Fenix), Blake Monroe (fka Maria May), Rusev, and more.