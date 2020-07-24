FTR and Road Dogg's 'feud' doesn't seem to be dying down as the pair went back and forth on Twitter. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR are not known to hold back and have become pretty direct, especially in AEW.

Began when Dax Harwood took a shot at Former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels on his birthday

Dax Hardwood took a shot at Shawn Michaels by posting a picture of Bret Hart and saying this was the greatest wrestler of all time. Miro a.k.a Rusev retweeted the tweet which Road Dogg responded to, with an insinuation that Dax had no guts.

No guts! Be well Miro!! God bless you dude — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 23, 2020

Cash Wheeler responded to Road Dogg in a sarcastic tone that FTR didn't have any 'guts,' but Road Dogg did. The former WWE Tag Team Champion responded with 'Definitely not.'

Definitely not. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 24, 2020

In response, Cash Wheeler seemed to indicate that Road Dogg (allegedly) would bury anyone who disagreed with him or talk behind their backs.

Cash is not holding back

Now that FTR is now in AEW, it'll be interesting to see where their storyline evolves into the company. The team waited a long time to get out of WWE but don't miss a beat to punch back when required.