AEW's CJ Perry sends heartwarming message to WWE Superstar

WWE and AEW stars often interact in the unpredictable world of pro wrestling social media. CJ Perry has just sent a viral message to a rising star.

The former Lana was released in June 2021 after eight years with WWE. She joined AEW last September, but has since only worked as a manager, not an in-ring talent. One of WWE's hottest rising in-ring talents is Roxanne Perez. The 22-year-old began wrestling in 2018 and joined WWE in March 2022. She has already held the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, while also securing wins in the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament and the 2022 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge.

Perez took to X last week and re-posted a muted clip of her walking backstage as WWE NXT went to commercial break. She commented that, "It's brutal out here," but provided no additional context. Fast forward one week and Perry replied to the video with a compliment at 1:25 am in the morning.

"You are so pretty [kissing face emoji] [red heart emoji]," Perry wrote.

Expand Tweet

Perez then wrote back more than fifteen hours later. She returned a compliment to the now-separated wife of Miro.

"No, you [kissing face emoji x 3]," Perez wrote.

Expand Tweet

Perez is rumored to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver IV during WrestleMania XL Weekend. Perry has not wrestled since the May 31, 2021 edition of WWE RAW, where she teamed with Naomi in a 4-minute loss to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Roxanne Perez calls out top WWE Superstars

Roxanne Perez has progressed her character in a major way on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver IV.

The Prodigy cut a tense heel promo on last week's NXT that went viral with praise and heat from fans and wrestlers alike. She specifically took shots at main roster stars Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, and Charlotte Flair.

Booker T's student also took shots at her WWE NXT colleagues, and at the fans for not respecting her the way she believed she deserved. She also demanded to be crowned NXT Women's Champion after previously hospitalizing Lyra Valkyria.

Perez vs. Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver IV is set to be confirmed on tonight's show. This will be their first-ever singles match.

Poll : Who should leave NXT Stand & Deliver IV with the WWE NXT Women's Championship? Lyra Valkyria Roxanne Perez or another challenger 0 votes View Discussion