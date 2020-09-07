AEW's Dark Order takes shots at WWE and Vince McMahon

In what was to be expected, Brodie Lee and The Dark Order were at it again on Being The Elite when they took shots at Vince McMahon and WWE. The AEW stable made fun of the fact that WWE Superstars are no longer allowed to engage with third-party platforms like Twitch and Tik Tok and has been met with criticism across the pro wrestling industry.

AEW took shots at WWE during All Out

In a backstage segment at All Out, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford held up a sign with his Twitch handle and sub-titling that AEW approved this. It was quite apparent that this wouldn't be the end of it when Brodie Lee and The Dark Order parodied this on Being The Elite.

In what is set in the aftermath of their loss at AEW All Out, Brodie Lee comes to the back and yells at Evil Uno and the rest of The Dark Order. He berates Uno for looking at his phone and looking at Twitch. He said:

"TWITCH IS DEAD. Everybody's dead. No more Twitch. No more third-part affiliates. YOU ARE DETRIMENTAL TO MY COMPANY. "

You can watch the segment at 16:30 in the video below

This was, of course, a clear shot at Vince McMahon. Brodie Lee has spoken that his character was never meant to a parody of Vince, but certainly enjoys the fact that WWE management was little tickled by it. He said:

"I have no problems with that whatsoever," Lee remarked. "I rather enjoy that and the thought of me, little old me, affecting someone there, that's OK with me."

In the meantime, Brodie Lee will be taking on Dustin Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Short week. Preparing with all my everything for this #TNTTitle opportunity Wednesday night #AEWDynamite

There will be a changing of the guard. @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3PyrCNjUiA — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 7, 2020

It'll be interesting to see where Brodie Lee goes in AEW and how long his reign as TNT Champion will last.

