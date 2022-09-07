Top WWE Superstar sends out a message to recently returned AEW star MJF 

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recently sent out a tweet to top AEW performer MJF in light of his recent comeback.

At All Out pay-per-view, the Long Island native made his much-anticipated return to AEW after going on hiatus in June 2022 following a passionate promo he delivered addressing the head of the company, Tony Khan.

With AEW airing from Buffalo, New York, the 26-year-old star tweeted that he was on his way to the show in a private jet, leading to Happy Corbin responding to the lavish method of travel he was on.

"So rich! I love it!" Corbin responded.

Despite referring to himself as The Devil during his return, The Salt of the Earth was welcomed back by fans with a lengthy chorus of incredible cheers.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on MJF's return

Since disappearing after his infamous promo, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has become one of the most talked about individuals in all of professional wrestling.

Following his return, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff stated on an Ad-Free Shows Special of his show that AEW President Tony Khan was right to bring back the young star despite his supposed ill feelings towards him.

"I just don’t want it to be dismissed and skipped over and ignored, because it was incredible. [Tony Khan] puts somebody on TV that cuts that promo on you, you have no choice but to make chicken salad out of chicken s**t. Ignoring it is chicken s**t, so we’ll see. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt though because there’s a lot to work with, there’s a lot of ingredients there to play with and make magic and see if turns out to be something good." [H/T Sportskeeda]

🎀Candy🎀 @PinkDoll4ever You already know MJF had 100% creative control over his return You already know MJF had 100% creative control over his return https://t.co/A9TDfWxpBk

Now back in the company, MJF is the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship after he won the Casino Ladder match. He is now set to go one-on-one with his old rival and current Champion, CM Punk.

