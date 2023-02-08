AEW star should be added to the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns storyline, WWE legend says

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, recently gave his thoughts on WWE's possible next step in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns storyline.

On February 18, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber against Sami Zayn. If he retains, The Tribal Chief will face Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 or April 2.

Bully Ray said on Busted Open that the WrestleMania storyline would benefit from the addition of Rhodes' brother, Dustin, aka Goldust:

"There is one person out there that I would love to hear from today. You know who that is? Dustin. Because in many ways Dustin had it harder than Cody [being compared to Dusty], and I hope some way, somehow, other than just reading what Dustin has to say on social media, Dustin Rhodes can become a part of this story in some way, shape or form."

Dustin Rhodes worked for WWE in six different spells between 1990 and 2019. He is now a coach and wrestler in AEW.

Why Bully Ray wants Dustin Rhodes in Cody Rhodes' storyline

The WrestleMania 39 angle has largely focused on Cody Rhodes' family legacy in the wrestling business.

Cody, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, wants to become the first Rhodes family member to capture a WWE world title. Both Dustin and Dusty unsuccessfully challenged for WWE's most prestigious prize in the past.

While the late Dusty Rhodes is currently a large part of the story, Bully Ray thinks Dustin's involvement would make it even better:

"We forget that before Cody, the chosen one, there was Dustin, who I think can add a layer to this story unlike anybody else. That's just my opinion. Is it gonna happen? I don't know. That would require the WWE and AEW to actually do business for a second together."

AEW stars have featured on WWE television in the past, most notably Chris Jericho when he was a guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show. Dustin Rhodes has not appeared in WWE since leaving the company in 2019.

