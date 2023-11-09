AEW star Andrade El Idolo recalls his iconic match against 36-year-old WWE Superstar, sends a message

Current AEW star, and former WWE Superstar, Andrade El Idolo, recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to Johnny Gargano.

In 2018, El Idolo and Gargano faced each other in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. El Idolo emerged victorious in the bout, retaining the NXT Championship in the process.

Taking to Twitter/X, El Idolo recalled his match against Gargano, as he shared a photo from the Wells Fargo Center.

"Returning to the same arena and remembering my match with Johnny Gargano!! Primer partido de basketball!!!" wrote El Idolo

Check out Andrade's tweet and message aimed at Gargano:

On the October 2nd edition of Monday Night RAW, Gargano returned to WWE immediately following Tommaso Ciampa's Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

Gargano came to the former NXT Champion's aid, as the reunited DIY duo took the fight to Imperium.

Lex Luger is excited for WWE star Johnny Gargano's reunion with Tommaso Ciampa

Lex Luger recently spoke quite highly of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, as he stated that he was excited about the DIY reunion.

On WWE's The Bump, Luger was joined by Gargano. The wrestling legend claimed that the DIY reunion was going to be a lot of fun to watch. Luger said:

"I love it. I'm excited for you guys, man," Lex Luger told Johnny Gargano on The Bump. "It's gonna be a lot of fun to watch."

Gargano and Ciampa primarily teamed up in NXT. They are former NXT Tag Team Champions, and also found a massive amount of individual success, with both men winning the NXT Championship.

On the main roster, DIY lost to The Creed Brothers last week, who were recently called up to the main roster, and joined Monday Night RAW.

Are you excited for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's reunion on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.