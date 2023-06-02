AEW star Buddy Matthews shares photo of his and Rhea Ripley's matching cars

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently took to social media to share a photo of his and Rhea Ripley's matching cars.

Matthews and Ripley are currently in a relationship despite working for separate companies. Matthews is a former WWE star, who previously went by the name of Buddy Murphy or simply Murphy.

Matthews shared a photo of his and Ripley's cars, via his official Instagram handle. The couple has gotten themselves matching Ram Trucks.

Check out a screengrab of Matthews' Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Matching cars for the couple Matching cars for the couple https://t.co/rvDhAT9kIQ

WWE star Seth Rollins recently sent a message to both Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins teamed up with AJ Styles for a tag team match against Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Priest and Balor's stablemates, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, were at ringside. Midway through the match, Rollins found himself an opening and casually put his arm around Ripley's shoulders without her realizing it. This was actually a throwback to the original spot which was executed by Shawn Michaels and Melina.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rollins addressed the incident and sent a message to Ripley, her real-life partner Buddy Matthews, and Dominik Mysterio. He said:

"I hope Rhea wasn't too offended. Hopefully, Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] wasn't too offended. I hope my old protege Murphy wasn't too offended."

Interestingly enough, Matthews is a former disciple of Rollins. The two were part of a faction and even won the RAW Tag Team Championships together.

Following his WWE departure, he signed to AEW. He is currently a part of the House of Black faction in the company, consisting of Malakai Black, who is the leader, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Matthews is also one-third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.

What did you make of Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley's exchange on RAW? Sound off in the comment section

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes