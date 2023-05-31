Seth Rollins sends a message to AEW star Buddy Matthews after recent incident with his real-life partner Rhea Ripley

During his recent appearance on The Bump, Seth Rollins recently namedropped AEW star and his former WWE stablemate, Buddy Matthews (known as Murphy in WWE).

On the show, Rollins addressed his recent incident with Rhea Ripley from this past Monday night RAW. During the main event, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion put his arm around Ripley's shoulders, recreating an iconic spot between Shawn Michaels and Melina.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rollins sent a message to Ripley, hoping she wasn't offended by it. He also addressed both Dominik Mysterio and Matthews:

"I hope Rhea wasn't too offended. Hopefully, Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] wasn't too offended. I hope my old protege Murphy wasn't too offended," said Rollins [during the live show].

Dominik is Ripley's current on-screen partner and has accompanied Mami in most of her matches. He was also in her corner at Night of Champions when The Eradicator defeated Natalya inside 69 seconds.

Meanwhile, Matthews is Ripley's real-life partner. He was previously part of Rollins' faction, and the two men even held the RAW Tag Team Championships.

NJPW star Will Ospreay recently spoke about Seth Rollins

Will Ospreay recently expressed his desire to face Seth Rollins in a dream match. The two men are quite familiar with each other following their past heated interaction on Twitter.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ospreay stated that Rollins is quite over with the WWE Universe at the moment. He said:

"I think it's got to be Seth [Rollins] after the little Twitter thing, we've got to," he admitted. "It would be fun, and he's so over right now, you see the crowd singing his song and everything it's mad. Especially from what he was getting when we had our little thing, that was a mixture of bad booking and everything along those lines, but now it's crazy."

