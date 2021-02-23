AEW star says Ric Flair blamed him after getting arrested

Jon Moxley has revealed how Ric Flair once blamed the AEW star after getting arrested. Moxley narrated how the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was once arrested in the airport after he and Flair got drunk.

Jon Moxley, previously known as Dean Ambrose, joined AEW in 2019 after leaving WWE. Moxley had a few segments with various legends in WWE, including Ric Flair.

In a recent interview with Metro, Jox Moxley recounted an incident that happened in an airport that involved him and Ric Flair.

"Getting drunk with Ric Flair, he gets arrested at the airport and he’s walking round telling people I got him arrested at the airport. ‘I’m like, “OK Ric! I wasn’t twisting your arm to order double Bloody Marys at 2.30 in the morning”. I’m like, 'I’m hanging out with Ric Flair, this is crazy, what kind of life am I living?!' I’ve been very blessed to transport myself into the universe that I watched and wondered over as kid. Sometimes I have to be like, 'what the hell is going on? How did this become my life?' But it’s pretty cool!"

Jon Moxley also spoke about how he is blessed to have the life that he has and spoke proudly about working with legends like Jim Ross and Sting in AEW.

Ric Flair's past legal troubles

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Ric Flair has had his fair share of issues with the law. He was issued an arrest warrant back in 2005 after an incident on the road.

He has had to declare bankruptcy after his business collapsed while also settling a few lawsuits in the past.

Ric Flair revealed last year that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon helped the Nature Boy financially by giving him an $800,000 loan.