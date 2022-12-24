AEW star Kenny Omega says he's 'surprised he survived' a match with Bloodline member from 10 years ago

AEW star Kenny Omega has shared the ring with many current WWE Superstars. He is also no stranger to Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

Back in 2012, the two men shared the ring back in DDT Pro Wrestling in a match that was contested for the KO-D Openweight Championship.

Taking to Twitter, the former AEW World Champion reacted to his decade-old bout with Zayn, formerly known as El Generico. Looking back at the time, Omega said he was "glad" he survived.

"Short tights, masks, and stuff that I’m surprised I survived. What a time." wrote Omega.

Omega recently returned to AEW to reunite with The Young Bucks. Together known as The Elite, the trio is currently feuding with Death Triangle.

The trio returned to action at Full Gear for the first time since their alleged backstage brawl with CM Punk. Omega and the Bucks failed to regain the AEW World Trios Championship, titles that they were forced to vacate.

Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently opened up on his in-ring future

Sami Zayn has been one of WWE's hottest superstars in 2022, especially since being associated with The Bloodline.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Honorary Uce mentioned that he had been a part of the WWE main roster for only six years, and the best is yet to come.

“I’ve only been on the main roster for six years. In some ways, I’m just starting. Maybe I’ve already peaked. I’ve gotten to do so much. It’s been a great career, and I’m totally thrilled with it. Maybe the best is yet to come. But I’m extremely grateful with where I am and what I’m doing,”

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. https://t.co/53FA4ZagTR

Zayn recently played a crucial role in The Bloodline's win at Survivor Series WarGames. He will also be in action in the final SmackDown of 2022 when he teams up with Roman Reigns to face Kevin Owens and John Cena.

