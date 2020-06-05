AEW star Matt Hardy reacts to Triple H's praise

Triple H praised the AEW star during a conference call.

The Game acknowledged Matt Hardy's contributions towards the creation of cinematic matches

Triple H had praise for Matt Hardy for his contribution towards popularizing cinematic matches

WWE EVP Triple H recently participated in a conference call with several pro-wrestling media persons ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The iconic WWE event is making its return under the NXT umbrella and the card is already looking incredible.

The Game discussed several topics in regards to WWE presenting its shows amidst the coronavirus pandemic and also opened up on cinematic matches.

Triple H stated that there have been a lot of steps involved in creating cinematic matches and also acknowledged former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy's contribution towards the same. Hardy took to Twitter soon after and appreciated Triple H's words. Check out the tweets below:

Appreciate this acknowledgment by The Man with 3Hs. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 4, 2020

Matt Hardy certainly deserves Triple H's praise

When the coronavirus crisis struck, WWE had quite a tough road ahead when it came to presenting matches. This led to WWE giving us cinematic bouts like the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match. Both of these matches were lauded by fans on social media.

Matt Hardy has been instrumental in popularizing cinematic matches. His Final Deletion Match against Jeff Hardy in IMPACT Wrestling became incredibly popular and helped him revive his career. Hardy went on to return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 alongside his brother Jeff.