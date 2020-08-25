A few days ago, WWE veteran Randy Orton had taken an amusing jibe at AEW star Matt Jackson, on a post that Jackson had shared on Instagram. Orton had commented on the post, that featured a sequence from a Tag Team match on an episode of AEW Dynamite. The Viper had stated that Jackson didn't hit anybody with his move. Orton also asked Jackson to say hello to his friends in AEW.

Something along the same lines happened on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Orton hit a devastating Punt on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the backstage area. The camera angle made it quite clear that Orton's boot didn't even touch McIntyre's head. The sequence was highlighted by several wrestling outlets on social media, including The Wrestle Daily.

Matt Jackson seized the opportunity and decided to return the favor by posting a comment similar to what Orton posted a few days ago. Mimicking Orton's comment to the T, Jackson requested him to say hello to a bunch of his friends in WWE.

Check out the post and the screengrab of Matt's comment below:

Matt Jackson's comment

Randy Orton has a few close friends in AEW

Randy Orton seems to have several good friends who were with him in WWE. AEW EVP Cody was once mentored by Randy Orton, back when the duo was in The Legacy. Orton has a few other friends in AEW who were once mainstays in WWE. The WWE veteran has occasionally had some banter with them on social media.

Following Orton's attack on McIntyre, it seems like he isn't done with the WWE Champion. McIntyre successfully defended the WWE title against Orton at SummerSlam 2020, but The Viper's actions on tonight's show have made it clear that this rivalry is far from over.