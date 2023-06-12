AEW star Miro seen working out with 3-time WWE Champion

AEW star Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) was seen with former multi-time world champion Sheamus.

Miro was signed to WWE for a decade. During his time with the company, he worked alongside his real-life wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana. He is also a former three-time United States Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus shared a video of him working out with Miro. He also reacted with a three-word message.

"What a day," wrote Sheamus.

Sheamus is currently working under SmackDown and is the leader of The Brawling Brutes stable. The faction consists of Butch and Ridge Holland.

A few weeks ago on the blue brand, The Celtic Warrior unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. He lost the match after interference from the newly called-up tag team, Pretty Deadly.

AEW star Kip Sabian opened up about working with former WWE star Miro

AEW star Kip Sabian recently opened up about working alongside Miro on television. When The Redeemer first signed with AEW in 2020, he was paired on television with Sabian and Penelope Ford.

On an episode of the "Sappenin'" podcast, Sabian spoke about the former WWE star and opened up about their on-screen alliance.

"Then we (Sabian & Penelope Ford) had the thing with Miro which was great fun because I get on great with Miro. Shout out to Miro. He’s probably one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. He was very, very enjoyable to work with… But with me, he was very enjoyable to work with because he was always open to the ideas that we had. But, as much as I enjoyed doing that, the character that I was portraying during all this time, it wasn’t really me, I couldn’t find the me that I wanted."

Miro last wrestled in AEW back in September of last year at All Out pay-per-view. The 37-year-old was then sidelined due to an injury.

He made a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the May 10th, 2023, episode of Dynamite and walked into Tony Khan's office. A week later, Miro was announced as a headlining wrestler for AEW Collision.

