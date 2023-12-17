AEW Star opens up about Vince McMahon wanting to hire him ahead of current run

A current AEW Star recently spoke about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanting to sign him back in 2019.

The name in question is Tony Schiavone. The 66-year-old has been part of AEW since August 2019 as a commentator. Later, he also started working as a senior producer for the live shows organized by the wrestling promotion.

Tony Schiavone was also part of WWE in the past. He signed a one-year contract with the Stamford-based company before leaving for WCW, which he later considered the biggest mistake of his career. During his time in WWE, Schiavone was one of the main announcers, and he also featured in major pay-per-views, including SummerSlam 1989 and Royal Rumble 1990.

Tony Schiavone recently spoke on the What Happened When podcast. While rewatching the 1990 Royal Rumble, he opened up about leaving WWE back in the day to join WCW. The AEW commentator also talked about Vince McMahon wanting to sign him in 2019. The veteran believes that the latter wanted to do so only to fire him instantly:

”Who knows with the WWE, how long I would have stayed (in 1990) after that because I could have been fired like I would have been had I taken that job five years ago. I would have been fired almost immediately. There is no question. There is no question, in my mind, that Vince wanted me to come there to fire me. Yeah, I believe that," he said. [H/T Ringside News]

Tony Schiavone further stated that Vince McMahon wanted to keep him away from All Elite Wrestling:

He wanted to hire me. I feel bad about Bruce [Bruce Prichard] because Bruce is in the middle of this and Bruce is a friend of mine and I believe anything Bruce tells me is legit and sincere. Vince wanted to hire me to keep me away from this upstart company AEW. COVID happened, they cut back, why not cut back on one of the newest guys that just arrived? There is no question I would have been let go.” [H/T Ringside News]

AEW Star Chris Jericho opens up on his experience working with Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho signed with AEW in 2019, a year after leaving WWE. The 53-year-old became the inaugural AEW World Champion at the All Out Event in August 2019.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho revealed that he was allowed to speak with Vince McMahon regularly only after he feuded with Shawn Michaels. He also talked about how it was to work with the former WWE Chairman.

"The Shawn Michaels feud was when I could actually sit down with Vince, and call Vince and talk to him about stuff. Once again, if he wants me to do something, with Vince, if he gives you something to do and you don't like it, you'd better have an alternative," Jericho said.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho's words regarding Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.