AEW Star reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE release; posts gif of a heartwarming moment

Moments ago, WWE officially released Bray Wyatt. Since then, many famous wrestling personalities across different brands have reacted to the release, including Matt Hardy.

Hardy took to Twitter to simply post a gif from WrestleMania 32 when the two embraced after Hardy won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Hardy and Wyatt tagged together in WWE and achieved great success. The two had unusual gimmicks and blended well together to form an off-beat duo which garnered a lot of popularity. They even went on to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in 2018.

Matt Hardy left WWE in 2020

Matt Hardy's last WWE appearance

In February 2020, Matt Hardy was briefly involved in the feud between Edge and Randy Orton. He confronted Orton on two consecutive RAWs and was brutally attacked on both occasions. Both times, The Viper targeted Hardy's neck, which was possibly a way of writing him off WWE TV.

In March, Matt Hardy announced his departure from WWE, stating that he believed he had more to give creatively. Just weeks later he showed up on the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

To this day, Hardy is featured in a prominent role on AEW where he is the leader of the HFO (Hardy Family Office), an entertaining faction in the promotion.

