AEW star reacts to Chris Jericho mentioning him on Broken Skull Sessions

AEW star Sammy Guevara seems happy with the fact that Chris Jericho mentioned him on the latest edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

Chris Jericho was the latest guest on Broken Skull Sessions and the announcement took the pro-wrestling world by storm. The episode is set to premiere exclusively on Peacock and the WWE Network this Sunday.

WWE recently uploaded a short clip from the special episode featuring Chris Jericho and Austin. The clip features a Q&A session with Jericho giving a bunch of interesting answers to Austin's questions.

One question that was asked to Jericho was to name the favorite tag teams featuring himself. Jericho had the following to say:

Big Show and Sammy Guevara.

Sammy Guevara has now reacted to Chris Jericho taking his name on WWE programming. Check out his tweet HERE.

Chris Jericho's shout-out to Sammy Guevara was lauded by fans on Twitter

AEW fans were all praises for Chris Jericho on Twitter for giving a major shout-out to his Inner Circle teammate, Sammy Guevara. Here are some of the most notable fan reactions:

Kinda weird but happy to see Sammy being mentioned. — WrestleOps (@WrestleOps) April 7, 2021

That's got to be a big deal with Jericho mentioning @sammyguevara on WWE Network. Honestly though, why not? Sammy is AMAZING! He's just sooo sooo good! — ~*Celestial Elegance*~ (@CelAewSims) April 7, 2021

Sammy mention. Maybe they will talk about AEW? Then again, Vince doesn’t see AEW as a threat or the Sammy reference would’ve been cut out. — Rob Palmer (@RobPalmer80) April 7, 2021

Sammy Guevara joined forces with Chris Jericho way back in 2019 and thus became a member of The Inner Circle.

Jericho has praised Guevara on various occasions over the past year or so. Here's Sammy opening up on his bond with Chris Jericho:

"It’s been amazing. Chris is super awesome. The Bubbly Bunch was all his idea. Jericho taught me a lot just by observing him. I remember we were on commentary together a few weeks ago, and he’s putting Jon Moxley over, telling how great he is. And he told me about this before but now I’m seeing it live in action. He’s putting over his opponent, not doing the typical 'that guy sucks, I’m going to beat him' thing. No, he’s actually saying his opponent is very good but he’s so great he’ll beat him anyway," said Sammy Guevara.

