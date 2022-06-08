WWE legend reacts to Judgement Day replacing Edge with Finn Balor

AEW star and former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has reacted to former rival Edge being booted out of the Judgment Day stable by Finn Balor.

On the June 6th edition of Monday Night Raw, Balor made his true intentions known. In a shocking segment, he beat the color out of the former WWE Champion along with former stablemates Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley.

After witnessing the audacity of the situation, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the situation, lamenting that kids these days have no respect for their elders.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Young kids don’t have any respect for their mentors nowadays..🤷🏻‍♂️ Young kids don’t have any respect for their mentors nowadays..🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/KOaTPkUyT0

Hardy compared the situation to former proteges Private Party turning on him shortly before his brother Jeff Hardy debuted in AEW to make the save.

Fortunately for Matt, Private Party have seemed to put their animosity for the former WWE Superstar behind them. The same probably cannot be said for The Rated-R Superstar and his former stablemates.

What does this mean for Edge and his former proteges?

Outside of the fact that Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest are WWE main roster mainstays, their alliance with Edge seemed to be the next step for all three parties involved.

Judgment Day even picked up the victory over Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan in a mixed-person tag team match at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. The future looked very bright indeed for the new faction.

However, since casting their lots in with Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley have made life very difficult for the Rated-R Superstar.

Many believe that this will lead to a match between Edge and Finn Balor at the next premium live event, Money In The Bank. With that being said, the temper and legendary mean streak of the former WWE Champion is something that can't be underestimated.

Will the former WWE Champion regain control of his former group? Stay tuned to WWE TV to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far