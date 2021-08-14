AEW star reveals why he is like Batista from Evolution

Wardlow has seen his stock rise consistently in AEW and the powerhouse believes he is quite similar to Batista back when he was the muscle of WWE's iconic faction, Evolution.

Speaking to Mark Madden, Wardlow drew parallels between himself and Batista with respect to the roles they placed for their respective factions:

“It's incredible. I was a fan of a different group of four individuals growing up. They also had a member of the Four Horsemen in it,” Wardlow said. “So to be in a group, with an original member of the Four Horsemen and to take on the Batista role of the group who I was a huge fan of. So the way my career is mimicking his is almost absolutely terrifying to me. Because my career's mimicking his in such a way, it's just mind-blowing. I was such a fan of his. So I'm excited to watch it continue to go in that direction,” Wardlow concluded. (H/T: Fightful)

Evolution was a faction consisting of Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair. Each individual had a defined role within the group. Batista was the strongest and often did the heavy lifting for the team, similar to what Wardlow does for the Pinnacle in AEW.

Batista went on to become a megastar, so Wardlow will be hoping his AEW career follows a similar trajectory.

Batista is one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time

Batista left WWE as a two-time WWE champion, a four-time world heavyweight champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner. Since his breakout year in 2005, he was consistently placed in the biggest feuds and matches against the likes of Edge, John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kane and The Shield.

AEW will be hoping that they can harness Wardlow's talent in a similar manner. Wardlow has the look, the size and, most importantly, the skills to become a top star in AEW. His eventual feud against MJF should skyrocket him to the very top of the AEW food chain.

