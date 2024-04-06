AEW star's wife sends five-word message after his unexpected appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame featured several legends of the industry, including boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns inducting "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman.

Interestingly, some absent superstars and those who are no longer signed to the company made appearances at the event. Keith Lee is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) but attended the ceremony alongside his wife, "Michin" Mia Yim.

While not booked for WrestleMania XL, Mia Yim dazzled at the Hall of Fame ceremony Friday night. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the two posing:

"💙 Hall of Fame 2024 Fit 💙," wrote Mia Yim.

Keith Lee was under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment between 2018 to 2021. During this time, he was cited as a promising NXT talent, who made a striking impact on the main roster. This includes a power-packed performance opposite Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019 and the quick work of Randy Orton at Payback 2020.

When Matt Riddle revealed Keith Lee was originally slated to win a major WWE title in 2021

Before his WWE exit, it appears Keith Lee was slated to win the United States Championship. At Elimination Chamber 2021, Matt Riddle won his sole singles title by pinning John Morrison in a triple threat contest also featuring Bobby Lashley.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Riddle disclosed that the company wanted to put the belt on Keith Lee. However, the latter got COVID and was forced to take some time off:

"Yeah, when I won the United States title, I wasn't even supposed to win. Keith Lee was supposed to win. He got COVID, he was really sick. They replaced him with John Morrison and then I replaced Keith Lee to win. And I pinned Morrison, Keith was supposed to pin me to protect Bobby [Lashley]. Things change."

His career in the Stamford-based promotion did not last very long after that. Keith accepted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's open challenge in July on RAW, and even underwent a gimmick change as "Bearcat Lee," before getting released in November 2021.

