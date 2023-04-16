AEW star sends out one-word reaction to John Morrison's entourage for his first-ever boxing match

Former WWE star John Morrison made headlines with his big win at Creator Clash 2 on Saturday night. Several stars accompanied him to the bout, and Morrison’s wife sent out a one-word reaction following the event.

John battled against Harley Morenstein in his first-ever boxing match at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida. He knocked his opponent out in the third round to pick up a big win. He dominated Morenstein for the first two rounds before finishing him off in style.

John Morrison didn’t come out for the match alone, as he was accompanied by his wife Taya Valkyrie. Along with her, several other AEW and WWE stars, including LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Mojo Rawley, and Vic Joseph, were part of his entourage.

Following his big win at the event, AEW star Taya Valkyrie sent out a one-word reaction to her husband’s entourage. She quoted a video of their entry with her message.

Here is what she wrote:

"Family."

Check out the tweet below:

Former WWE star John Morrison called out KSI after winning the fight

Creator Clash 2 turned out to be an eye-opener for John Morrison and his fans. The former WWE star realized that he was better in the boxing ring than many other stars.

Following his impressive win against Harley Morenstein, Morrison named someone he wants to face in the future. The 43-year-old called out social media star KSI following his TKO win.

"When I'm thinking about who to call out, Jake? Logan? No, Jake got beat, Logan got beat by KSI, which is why I'm going to put KSI on blast right now," Morrison said.

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania

Post boxing match interview: John Morrison calls out KSI, Jake Paul, & current WWE superstar Logan Paul. #CreatorClash2 Post boxing match interview: John Morrison calls out KSI, Jake Paul, & current WWE superstar Logan Paul. #CreatorClash2 https://t.co/84i121kplh

The Shaman of Sexy cut straight to the chase and called out KSI instead of Jake or Logan Paul. Fans saw KSI accompany Logan at WrestleMania 39 and get put through the table by The Maverick.

John Morrison could soon get his wish as more and more current and former wrestling stars have started fighting against celebrities.

Do you want to see a battle between Morrison and KSI in the boxing ring soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

