AEW star sends thirsty message to Rhea Ripley

An All Elite Wrestling star has delivered a thirsty message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia.

In real life, Rhea Ripley is in a relationship with Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE. The House of Black member took to his Instagram story today to wonder how he got so lucky to be in a relationship with The Eradicator:

"Damn how did I get so lucky! I have my best friend on my side!" he wrote.

Buddy Matthews sends a message to Ripley on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. The Man was the last woman standing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February to earn the title shot. The rivalry between the two stars has become very personal as of late with Ripley mentioning Lynch's daughter on WWE RAW, and Big Time Becks responded by attacking the champion during her appearance on The MMA Hour earlier this week.

Rhea Ripley on how she balances her fictional relationship with WWE star with her real life

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have had a bizarre on-screen romance that has caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, she disclosed that it was not difficult to balance her real life with her on-screen character. Ripley shared she views Dominik Mysterio as her partner in crime and is a completely different person while at work:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [2:01 – 2:35]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be fascinating to see if Becky Lynch can finally dethrone The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania XL.

