AEW star spotted working out with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was recently seen working out together with AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The former WWE United States Champion took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of him and Charlotte sweating it out in the gym.

Andrade, who also happens to be Charlotte's fiance, uploaded a photo of them together with the following caption:

Same goal to be the best. Workout. Misma meta ser los mejores. Entrenamiento

In the photo, Charlotte was spotted wearing a WWE hat while Andrade was wearing an AEW one. But the message that El Idolo possibly tried to send across is that despite being in different promotions, they share the same goal of being the best.

After WWE granted his release, Andrade switched over to AEW. Immediately upon his arrival, Andrade made it clear that he was coming after championship gold.

Since then, AEW Champion Kenny Omega and TNT Champion Miro have both responded to him, with the latter taking a shot at Charlotte.

Charlotte Flair earned another shot at the RAW Women's title

Last Monday at WWE RAW, Sonya Deville awarded Charlotte Flair with another shot at Rhea Ripley's RAW Women's Championship.

Ripley managed to retain her title at Hell in a Cell by disqualifying herself on purpose but she will once again have to defend it against the 10-time WWE Women's Champion at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

However, given Charlotte's polarizing stance with the WWE Universe, the decision to award her with another title shot was met with some flak from fans online.

However, despite getting a mixed reception from the fans, there is no denying that Charlotte is a phenomenal worker and is doing a great job as a heel on the Red brand.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair getting another title shot? Do you feel it is undeserved? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Help Sportskeeda serve you better by clicking here.

Help Sportskeeda serve you better by clicking here

Edited by Greg Bush