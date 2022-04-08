Current AEW star reveals he texted Stone Cold Steve Austin after his match at WWE WrestleMania

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the WWE ring at WrestleMania.

Stone Cold made his much-awaited return to the squared circle at The Show of Shows this year as he took on Kevin Owens in an impromptu match. The Texas Rattlesnake was victorious in his first match in almost 20 years.

Speaking about the big return on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW Star stated that he was very happy to see Steve Austin wrestle in one more match. Matt Hardy also revealed that he texted the WWE Hall of Famer after his match.

"I loved it. I was so happy that Steve [Stone Cold] got that moment. Steve was always great to myself and my brother. We had a great relationship. I was so happy to see that moment. He looked great and I'm so glad he got to have a match in 2022. It was done and it was constructed in the right way, where he lived and greeted. I had texted him later that night and talked to him a little later on. I was very happy for him and no one is more deserving in my opinion," said Matt. [ 5:32 to 6:11]

King Shak @KingShak57 🏽 #ThankYouAustin Stone Cold Steve Austin comes out of retirement after 19 years for 1 last match at #WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens 🤯, I can’t believe i got to see a Stone Cold match live Truly a legendary #WrestleMania moment and an amazing street fight Stone Cold Steve Austin comes out of retirement after 19 years for 1 last match at #WrestleMania38 against Kevin Owens 🤯, I can’t believe i got to see a Stone Cold match live Truly a legendary #WrestleMania moment and an amazing street fight 👏🏽 #ThankYouAustin 🐐 https://t.co/lyGwvs8tVu

Stone Cold Steve Austin's match at WWE WrestleMania was reportedly his last match

According to reports, WrestleMania 38 could be the last time the WWE Universe witnessed Stone Cold wrestle a match as the Texas Rattlesnake has no plans to return to the squared circle.

The Toughest S.O.B made his presence felt on both nights of the two-night extravaganza. After obliterating Kevin Owens on Night One of WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold returned to the ring on Night Two to lay out Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee with Stunners.

However, the wrestling legend seems to have reached the end of his career. Stone Cold Steve Austin stated during his promo at WrestleMania 38 that he had this first match in Texas and could have a last one in Texas too.

The WWE Hall of Famer indeed went out on his own terms after having an amazing match.

