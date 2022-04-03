"Know where NXT champs go next, right?" - AEW star teases that Dolph Ziggler might leave WWE

While the WWE Universe is currently stoked with WrestleMania 38, NXT fans already witnessed several high-profile matches at NXT's Stand & Deliver on Saturday afternoon.

In the program's main event, Dolph Ziggler shocked the world by retaining the NXT Championship against former champion Bron Breakker.

Taking to Twitter, Ziggler's younger brother and current All Elite star Ryan Nemeth congratulated The Showoff. He insinuated that the latter might be AEW-bound as that has been the trend with most NXT Champions.

In a tweet, Nemeth wrote:

"Congrats @HEELZiggler! PS You know where NXT champs go next, right?"

Ziggler's brother Nemeth joined AEW in 2021. He often competes on episodes of AEW Dynamite and Dark. Nemeth also briefly performed for WWE as Briley Pierce as an interviewer and in-ring competitor.

Will Dolph Ziggler leave WWE?

While that might have been the case with many former NXT Champions, it seems a bit far-fetched that Dolph Ziggler will be AEW bound, given his current status.

Ziggler has been a reliable mainstay for WWE since 2004. He revealed last year that the promotion has many plans for him for the foreseeable future. The Showoff might also get involved in a backstage role when he decides to hang up his boots.

The two-time former World Heavyweight Champion stated that the company relies on him from time to time. They know that he can deliver in any match, be it for the world title in the main event, a tag team match, or even in the undercard.

So, right now, it seems Ziggler is here to stay in the promotion. Judging from the result at Stand & Deliver, his feud with Breakker might be far from over.

