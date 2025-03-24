AEW stars might not join WWE due to Alexa Bliss and Gunther's booking, veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss and Gunther's WWE booking has been under scrutiny in the build-up to WrestleMania 41. According to veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo, AEW stars might be tempted to reject WWE if the company's storylines do not improve.

Bliss received one of the loudest reactions of the night when she surprisingly returned in the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1. Amid speculation she could join The Wyatt Sicks, the 33-year-old has been mysteriously absent from WWE television in recent weeks.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and wrestler EC3 about WWE's inconsistent booking. He questioned why Bliss is not on television and criticized the company's presentation of Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion.

"Are we watching how these guys at WWE are getting freaking booked?" Russo said. "Come on, man. We're looking at Gunther. Like, are you freaking kidding me? If I'm a talent for AEW and I'm watching how Gunther's getting booked, I'm watching how The Wyatt Sicks is getting booked, I'm watching how, all of a sudden, Alexa Bliss is now totally off [TV], do I really want to put my career in the hands of these great freaking producers?" [12:07 – 12:36]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray cannot be trusted when he discusses wrestling.

Vince Russo blasts Axiom vs. Gunther

On March 14, Gunther defeated Axiom in a non-title match in Barcelona on SmackDown. The Austrian's opponent is an NXT Tag Team Champion and appeared on the show because he was born in Spain.

Vince Russo thinks the storyline logic behind the impromptu nine-minute bout was comparable to how Tony Khan books AEW shows:

"Bro, if you were getting everybody over, that would be one thing. When you've got a tag team guy debuting his first night on RAW [SmackDown] and the guy's going 75/25 with the Heavyweight Champion of the world, I don't know if I would want my career in their hands. And I gotta be honest with you, I don't know if that's any worse than Tony Khan booking!" [12:36 – 13:00]

The Ring General has been one of WWE's top stars since moving to the main roster in 2022. On April 19-20, he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

