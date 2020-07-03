AEW suspends Jake Hager and fines him an undisclosed amount, he responds

AEW has officially suspended the former WWE Superstar.

Hager unsuccessfully challenged Cody for the TNT title at Fyter Fest 2020.

Jake Hager.

As announced by AEW on Twitter, Jake Hager has been suspended for ten days and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking an official at Fyter Fest.

AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking an official following his TNT Championship match with @CodyRhodes at Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ITF7JJDIAM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2020

Of course, this is all part of the storyline between Cody and Hager.

Hager even reacted to the suspension with the following tweet:

BS. Cody was out. It was a blown call made worse by this decision. https://t.co/zcow4EzVg7 — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) July 2, 2020

What happened at AEW Fyter Fest in the TNT Championship match?

Cody defended the TNT Championship against Jake Hager on night one of AEW Fyter Fest. The title showdown between the two former WWE Superstars was one of the marquee matches on the first night of the 2-day event.

Hager and Cody had the second-longest match of the night which went on for 15 minutes; however, it wasn't the best in-ring contests of the show as the finish left a lot to be desired.

Hager used his power to dominate early on in the match before it became a back-and-forth affair. Expectedly enough, Jake's wife Catalina Hager did interfere in the match at the end. She slapped Cody while the referee wasn't looking. The interference prompted Dustin Rhodes to make his way to the ring, and the veteran went on to land a right-hand shot to Hager.

Cody went for the Cross Rhodes; however, Hager caught him in a standing arm-triangle choke. Cody awkwardly fell on Hager, and the referee saw that as a pinfall attempt and completed the three-count.

The match ended, and Cody's music started to play, but Hager rose his hands in celebration as he felt he'd submitted Cody. It took a few seconds for him to realize that he got pinned and he then attacked the referee in a fit of rage.

Many AEW officials came out and checked up on the referee as Hager made his backstage.

It's interesting to note that Hager is the second Inner Circle member to be suspended in as many weeks. Sammy Guevara's suspension is, however, not a storyline and the consequence of a real-life controversy involving Sasha Banks.

As things stand, Hager has been suspended for ten days (storyline), and AEW should ideally book another aTNT title rematch once he serves his suspension.

Fight for the Fallen takes place on July 15th, and that could be a perfect place to settle the score.