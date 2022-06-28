Create
AEW wrestlers appear on WWE RAW segment honoring John Cena

These All Elite stars had nothing but praise for John Cena.
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 28, 2022 07:24 AM IST

AEW stars Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan), and Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) appeared on this week's RAW to congratulate John Cena on his 20th anniversary in WWE.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW celebrates 20 years of John Cena's debut and his return to WWE TV. To mark the occasion, the promotion aired several video packages.

The videos featured a number of legends who spoke about the career and contributions of John Cena. Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, and Booker T were among some of the faces in the clip, but there were also some unexpected appearances.

Thank you, @JohnCena #Cena20 #CenaMonth https://t.co/nWn70nYH3v

Current All Elite Wrestling stars Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight, known as Daniel Bryan and The Big Show during their time in WWE, were also featured in the package to honor the Leader of Cenation.

Both congratulated Cena, having worked with the 16-time world champion on several occasions.

EVERYONE has well-wishes for @JohnCena!#Cena20 #CenaMonth #WWERaw https://t.co/HAxWyqeNM6

Bryan Danielson recently announced on Dynamite that he had suffered an injury, keeping him out of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Meanwhile, Wight is a commentator on the promotion's Dark: Elevation show.

It was certainly interesting to see Daniel Bryan and The Big Show on WWE TV again. You can read more about John Cena by clicking right here.

Edited by Angana Roy
