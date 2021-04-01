Top AEW stars & WWE Hall of Famers confirmed for a mega event in Qatar 

QPW SuperSlam 3 will feature top AEW stars and WWE Hall of Famers, as confirmed by promoter Ali Al-Marafi, to Lucha Libre Online. Some of the AEW stars who will be a part of the event include Sting, Sammy Guevara, Brian Cage, and Jon Moxley.

AEW stars and WWE Hall of Famers bring their star power to Qatar

The event will take place on February 26, 2022, from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. In addition to the AEW stars that have been confirmed for the event, WWE Hall of Famers Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and Booker T will also be a part of the loaded card.

.@ali_a_marafi es el único promotor extranjero que ha logrado tener en su evento súper estrellas de AEW como Jon Moxley, Sting, Sammy Guevara y Brian Cage, con súper estrellas de la WWE bajo contrato con la empresa como Booker T. Encima, con súper estrellas de NJPW como pic.twitter.com/2mmj8Dk7L6 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 1, 2021

Fans can also expect NJPW megastar Will Ospreay and former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio. It is estimated that 20000 fans will be a part of this grand wrestling spectacle. 25 International wrestling superstars will be a part of QPW SuperSlam 3.

Gracias a la marca #1 de España, @Planeta_Wrest por el artículo sobre nuestra exclusiva del evento de @QPWrestling gracias a @ali_a_marafi https://t.co/q20IM0PYqw — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 1, 2021

QPW is clearly a company intent on making waves. They've also confirmed that they will host an event at the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Details of the said event are yet to be announced. Do stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for any developments on this front.