Top AEW stars & WWE Hall of Famers confirmed for a mega event in Qatar 

QPW SuperSlam 3 will feature top AEW stars and WWE Hall of Famers, as confirmed by promoter Ali Al-Marafi, to Lucha Libre Online. Some of the AEW stars who will be a part of the event include Sting, Sammy Guevara, Brian Cage, and Jon Moxley.
AEW stars and WWE Hall of Famers bring their star power to Qatar
The event will take place on February 26, 2022, from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. In addition to the AEW stars that have been confirmed for the event, WWE Hall of Famers Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and Booker T will also be a part of the loaded card.
Fans can also expect NJPW megastar Will Ospreay and former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio. It is estimated that 20000 fans will be a part of this grand wrestling spectacle. 25 International wrestling superstars will be a part of QPW SuperSlam 3.
QPW is clearly a company intent on making waves. They've also confirmed that they will host an event at the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Details of the said event are yet to be announced. Do stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for any developments on this front.