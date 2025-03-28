After Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman has chosen young WWE star, says Hall of Famer; he’s working with him backstage (Exclusive)

After Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, a young WWE star has been chosen by Paul Heyman backstage and is working with him. In an exclusive, it has now been revealed what’s happening with Heyman and who he has chosen in WWE.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Teddy Long and Mac Davis on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge YouTube channel, International Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Bill Apter revealed that Heyman was working backstage with Bron Breakker.

He revealed that although he was not Breakker’s “Wise Man, " as he was for Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar’s Advocate had chosen Breakker and was helping him fine-tune his weak points, which included his promo skills.

“It’s in the news that Bron Breakker is being fine-tuned by Paul Heyman. That’s going to do a lot for Bron Breakker’s career. Not being his Wise Man, but he’s working on him on what were Breakker’s weakest points, which were his promos. Paul Heyman’s working on that with him. I know that first hand.” (3:11 – 3:38)

Breakker has shown a lot of promise in the ring and, much like Brock Lesnar, has proven to be a dominant star who can demolish anyone he faces. With Heyman’s support on his mic skills, the legend’s expertise may give him enough support to make him formidable in all aspects.

