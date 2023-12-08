After Brock Lesnar's daughter, WWE fans want everyone to acknowledge his "son" for breaking a record

Brock Lesnar has single-handedly shaped part of WWE's history. His achievements in the company are manifold, and fans were pleased to see that his daughter was already breaking records in the shot put. Fans, being what they are, felt that Lesnar had a lot in common with another top athlete and appeared to be saying that he was his son - when, in fact, that's not true at all.

The athlete in question is Erling Haaland.

Mya Lesnar recently made headlines for breaking the record for shot put at Colorado State, with the video going immediately viral. The impressive record was just the start of her season.

The video can be seen below.

One of the other things that a lot of fans commented on was how similar she looked to her father and pointed out the similarities between her and Lesnar.

Some fans have taken the cue and are now making fun of how another star looks very similar to Brock Lesnar. They have decided to compare the Manchester City player Erling Haaland to The Beast, saying the Norwegian striker is actually his son.

Fans on Twitter found it hilarious and decided to go with it, putting their reactions in the comments and continuing the comparison between Lesnar and Haaland.

They posted various pictures of Haaland and continued the joke.

Some fans found the entire thing hilarious and couldn't believe the comparison had been made.

Even though the original tweet had not mentioned Haaland by name, fans were able to guess, given the similarity in looks between Brock Lesnar and the Norwegian.

Brock Lesnar is not back in WWE yet

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since his feud with Cody Rhodes ended at SummerSlam. The two had a very violent feud but seemed to put their differences aside after Rhodes won.

Since then, Lesnar has been gone, not even showing up for Survivor Series, one of the big four events for WWE's calendar year. At this time, fans expect him to return to the Royal Rumble.

There were rumors that the star might be retiring soon, and there's an assumption that WrestleMania 40 will be his last event for the company.

It remains to be seen if that's indeed the case, and fans will be waiting with bated breath at the Royal Rumble to see if Lesnar returns.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar back in the company soon?

