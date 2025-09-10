After Cody Rhodes, another WWE star’s return confirmed for Wrestlepalooza

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 10, 2025 04:55 GMT
Cody Rhodes is returning at Wrestlepalooza. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE is treating the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event like a massive deal, with some huge matches already on the card. Triple H has officially confirmed Cody Rhodes will be on the show, while Pat McAfee is set to return in his home state of Indiana. Another popular figure is coming back on September 20.

RAW interviewer Jackie Redmond missed this Monday's edition of the red brand. This prompted multiple X users to ask her about her absence. Redmond responded with a quote-tweet, stating that she was allowed a two-week vacation ahead of the start of the National Hockey League season. She also covers NHL for multiple other outlets.

Jackie Redmond confirmed that she will be returning at Wrestlepalooza, likely as the host of the pre-show. She is visibly excited to be back and speak about AJ Lee's return to WWE after 10 years, stating that she "dusted off" her Chuck Taylors:

"My incredible amazing bosses at WWE have allowed me two weeks vacation before hockey starts and I have no life again. LOL. I return at WrestlePalooza! I’ve dusted off my Chuck Taylor’s and I have SO much to say. ☺️," Jackie Redmond wrote.
It remains to be seen if anybody else will return for Wrestlepalooza, given how big it is expected to be.

What is the entire WWE Wrestlepalooza card?

As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes will be back at Wrestlepalooza. He is likely to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, who took him out of action ahead of his month-long hiatus. The premium live event has been built on returns, with AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar both back in action.

The Beast Incarnate will face John Cena after returning at SummerSlam and attacking the 17-time world champion. Meanwhile, AJ is set to team up with her husband, CM Punk, against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Vaquer is set to face IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship. The Usos are also on the card, following their reunion. They will team up against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

