After doctors ruled a current champion out with illness last week, tonight's WWE RAW sees a big return

WWE RAW saw the return of a star who was out of action last week after not being medically cleared by the doctors. Although fans and even WWE Official Adam Pearce talked about the apparent curse for the holders of the Women's Tag Team Titles, it appears that Piper Niven is now back on the show.

Niven was out of RAW last week due to an illness that prevented her from competing. Although the details were not revealed, it was severe enough that Pearce said that she was not allowed to be at the show by the doctors.

It was reported that Niven's illness was not that serious. There were no plans to vacate the titles. This was proven true as she returned tonight to tell fellow tag champion Chelsea Green she was medically cleared.

The star will likely be ringside tonight when Green and Shayna Baszler have their match, and it will be interesting to see what sort of role she plays in the match, if any.

The chemistry between Green and Niven has not solidified yet after Sonya Deville had to vacate her title due to her ACL injury.

