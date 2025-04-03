After Mick Foley's horrifying accident, Torrie Wilson, Noelle Foley, the Boogeyman, & others react to health update

Mick Foley has suffered a horrifying accident. After he shared a health update recently, his daughter Noelle Foley, Torrie Wilson, the Boogeyman, among many others, reached out to send him wishes.

Ad

The Hardcore Legend was in a car accident where the vehicle was absolutely trashed.

In an update after the accident, Foley talked about how Triple H and The Undertaker reached out to him. He also thanked everyone for their wishes and for sending him their positive energy.

The Hall of Famer said that it was his pleasure to see the love he was getting. He went on to admit that he was banged up and propped up on pillows.

Ad

Trending

"I just want to take a moment to thank all of you for your well-wishes, positive energy, and your prayers. I had so many people in wrestling reach out to me. I was just sending some texts with The Undertaker a few minutes ago; Triple H reached out. It has been a pleasure really to have had some of the biggest stars in wrestling and Al Snow reach out to me. That never gets old. I'm going to be honest, though, I'm banged up. I feel like a truck has run over me. I'm propped up against about seven pillows, but looking at that accident and looking at that car, I don't think anyone would predict that the guy in that car would come out of it with soft tissue damage," Foley said.

Ad

Ad

Mick Foley's update that he had only suffered soft tissue damage and nothing worse was received well, especially given how bad the car looked. Many stars, including Torrie Wilson, The Boogeyman, and others, reached out to him, letting him know that they were happy he was okay.

Some of the reactions, including his daughter's, can be seen below.

The stars all reached out (Mick Foley's Instagram)

We at Sportskeeda wish Mick Foley a swift recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback