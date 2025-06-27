After Triple H, major WWE name expresses disgust towards the Money in the Bank contract

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is reportedly not a fan of the gimmick, but a major name has now joined the list and expressed their disgust towards the fan-favorite stipulation. The name in question is Gunther.

Triple H reportedly wasn't a fan of the Money in the Bank concept and never took part in anything remotely close to it when he was an active performer. Rumors around this spread like wildfire recently, and Gunther joined the fray when he asked about the briefcase.

Speaking on The Wrestling Ringer's The Masked Man Show, the current World Heavyweight Champion was asked about the possibility of Seth Rollins cashing in his contract on The Ring General. The 37-year-old expressed his disgust towards the concept entirely.

The Austrian star stated he always found the stipulation disgusting and called out some of the major moments from the past, which have amounted to nothing, as past holders have won the match and the world title without having to do anything except cover for the win.

"First of all, I want to express my disgust for the Money in the Bank briefcase, whatever you call it, like stipulation. I remember back then when some of those big cash-in moments happened and some of those guys won the big title for the first time in their career, and because they would run out with their briefcase and there's an already beaten opponent, you just lay on top of him for three seconds. I never found that very gratifying," Gunther explained. (From 1:18:14 to 1:18:45)

Gunther didn't enjoy the WWE product before Triple H took over from Vince McMahon

WWE was a different company and product under Vince McMahon's regime, and wrestlers didn't find it compelling enough to join the company. However, it changed when Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer, and the landscape slowly changed in the coming months.

In an interview on Gorilla Position, Gunther revealed that he hesitated to move to the United States because he didn't enjoy the WWE product before Triple H took over. Moreover, he said, The Game always had a vision for him as a performer in the company.

"With Triple H, he always saw it in me, and I think he always had that vision for me. I got lucky that a lot of things in my career fell into place at the right time. There was a little bit of a leap of faith when I first made the move over. Yeah, everything worked out in the end," Gunther said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Ring General.

