After WrestleMania 41, popular star could challenge Roman Reigns' status, WWE legend says

Roman Reigns is promoted as the OTC, which stands for the 'Original Tribal Chief,' and the 'Only Tribal Chief.' WWE legend Jim Cornette feels Jacob Fatu could challenge the Head of the Table's status.

Jacob Fatu is going to WrestleMania 41 with gold on his mind. At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas two weeks from now, he will look to dethrone United States Champion LA Knight. However, he has lingering issues with Solo Sikoa.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, Cornette stated that if the Samoan Werewolf comes out of his inevitable showdown with Solo Sikoa on the winning end, then facing the OTC is a logical next step. The veteran manager feels WWE could pit them against each other at another 'Big Four' PLE later this year.

"I see Jacob [Fatu] and Roman [Reigns] for something like that SummerSlam or Survivor Series," Jim Cornette said. "How about The NTC — I'm the New Tribal Chief," he added. [From 6:14 to 7:04]

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will close WrestleMania 41 Night One as he wrestles CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat grudge match. Unfortunately for Reigns, it looks like his Wiseman won't be in his corner for the match.

Jacob Fatu once said he is not on Roman Reigns' level

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm before he made his WWE debut, Jacob Fatu was asked who would win a match between him and Roman Reigns.

He looked back to Hell in a Cell 2020 when Afa and Sika crowned Roman with the Ula Fala, stating that there is a reason the elders chose Reigns. The Samoan Werewolf also seemingly admitted he can't defeat The Tribal Chief as he noted the former Undisputed WWE Champion is on another level compared to him.

"With Roman Reigns being who he is and what he has done, it’s kind of hard to really balance me and Roman because, keep it one hundred, no disrespect or anything, bro is up here. I’m just, f**k man, he might be up."

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu continues to garner praise from the WWE Universe. He scored a victory over Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match this Friday to become the number one contender to LA Knight's US Title at WrestleMania 41.

