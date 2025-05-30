Ahead of huge Money in the Bank match, WWE posts Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in emotional video

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are set to team up at Money in the Bank. WWE has now posted an emotional video featuring the two of them ahead of this match.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena attempted to ruin wrestling by costing Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Cody Rhodes made his return for the first time since his WrestleMania 41 loss to save his friend, helping him retain the title in the process. Following this, he challenged Cody and Logan Paul to a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

WWE recently uploaded a video on its YouTube channel that showcases the relationship history of Cody and Jey over the years. The video covers various aspects of their journey, from Cody announcing Jey Uso's addition to the RAW roster to Cody and Jey teaming up to win the Tag Team Titles. It also features clips of their Tag Team Championship defenses and their eventual loss of the titles.

This video took fans on a complete emotional journey of Cody and Jey's friendship over the years and highlighted how special it has been for both of their careers. It included several emotional moments, such as Cody thanking Jey after he became the Undisputed WWE Champion, and it also featured Cody saving the World Heavyweight Champion from John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The American Nightmare and The Yeet Master are looking to save wrestling at Money in the Bank. WWE posting this video so close to the Premium Live Event has many fans worried about what will happen to the babyface team, as well as what John Cena has planned for them.

Watch the video below:

Dutch Mantell believes Cody Rhodes should shorten his entrance

Cody Rhodes' entire presentation involves playing to the WWE audience, which is why it takes him so long to make his way down to the ring while the fans sing his theme song. His lengthy entrance has helped him build anticipation for his upcoming match. However, many people have complained that he takes too long to get to the ring.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager criticized one aspect of Cody's presentation as well, stating that his entrance needs to be shortened a bit since he takes too long to get to the ring.

"When he comes down the aisle when they introduce him, he does this [punches air], he puts his hand down, he does this [raises fists]," Mantell said. "He spends an extraordinary amount of time playing to the people, which is part of the job, I got that, but I just think he takes too long to get to the ring."

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be able to save wrestling at Money in the Bank on June 7.

