Cody Rhodes should change one thing about his WWE presentation, legend thinks

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's top babyfaces since returning to the company in 2022. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, believes The American Nightmare should alter his lengthy ring entrance.
Rhodes often makes a slow entrance to the ring while fans join in with his theme song, "Kingdom," by Downstait. The 39-year-old usually poses on the stage area before climbing to the middle rope to look out into the crowd.
Mantell performed as a WWE manager in 1995 and 1996 before returning in 2013 for another three-year run. On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling legend advised Rhodes to shorten his entrance.
"When he comes down the aisle when they introduce him, he does this [punches air], he puts his hand down, he does this [raises fists]," Mantell said. "He spends an extraordinary amount of time playing to the people, which is part of the job, I got that, but I just think he takes too long to get to the ring." [From 4:03 – 4:23]
Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. After a five-week absence, he returned at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.
Dutch Mantell addresses WWE fans' perception of Cody Rhodes
Speculation about Cody Rhodes potentially turning heel has increased since a large section of fans booed him at WrestleMania 41. The former Undisputed WWE Champion also received a negative reaction on the final SmackDown episode before The Show of Shows.
Dutch Mantell understands why some fans struggle to connect with Rhodes' good-guy persona:
"To me, it is [a disconnect]. I can't even piece it together. But it's not up to me, it's up to the fans. If they buy him, good, I'd figure out a lot of stuff for him." [From 4:31 – 4:40]
On June 7, Rhodes will join forces with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.
