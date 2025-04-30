Cody Rhodes heel turn might not be the answer, WWE veteran says

Cody Rhodes has performed as a babyface since returning to WWE in 2022. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, does not think The American Nightmare should turn heel soon.
On April 20, Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old received boos at the event, prompting speculation he could undergo a character transformation.
Mantell said on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast that the WrestleMania reactions should not lead to WWE's higher-ups altering Rhodes' presentation:
"Turning Cody heel, I would think long and hard before I would do that because you just can't react because the mood hits you. Cody means a lot to that company, especially in the sale of merchandise. He's making a ton for TKO [WWE's parent company]. He's making a ton for himself. He may not really wanna do it." [26:10 – 26:47]
The Rock has been outspoken about Cody Rhodes possibly working as a heel. The TKO board member's on-screen persona, The Final Boss, has also made it his mission to form a villainous alliance with the popular star.
Dutch Mantell reacts to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 loss
The Undisputed WWE Championship match ended with John Cena pinning Cody Rhodes after American rapper Travis Scott interfered.
While many believe the manner of the loss hurt Rhodes, Dutch Mantell thinks his good-guy character will recover from the defeat:
"I don't think it ruined Cody. They're gonna give Cody time off, and this fades in the background, and all of a sudden when he comes back he'll be fresh again and they're ready to see him again." [48:31 – 48:42]
Rhodes has not appeared on WWE television since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship. On May 10, Cena will defend the title for the first time against Randy Orton at Backlash.
Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.