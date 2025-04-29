Randy Orton to lose to John Cena at WWE Backlash due to top star's betrayal? Exploring the possibility 

Randy Orton and John Cena are set to face off at WWE Backlash for the Undisputed Championship. However, another superstar might make their presence known and cost The Viper from becoming a world champion again.

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed Champion. On the following RAW episode, the 17-time World Champion appeared to brag about his win, but Randy Orton ruined his celebration. Both men faced again on SmackDown, and a title match was set for WWE Backlash. This was a match many wanted to see in Cena's Farewell Tour, but Sami Zayn can ensure the champion will retain after the offer he received this week on the Monday show.

On the recent RAW episode, Sami Zayn was offered to move to SmackDown by Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman ensured that once he did so, he would face the winner of John Cena and Randy Orton for the Undisputed title. Zayn turned down this offer and got a beating from Seth and Bron. Due to this, he might change his mind and go after The Viper instead.

Randy returned at this year's Elimination Chamber and went after Kevin Owens, who was in the middle of a post-match attack with Zayn. If Orton didn't return that night, Sami might have been attacked more. Due to this, the RAW star going after The Viper at Backlash can be seen as an act of betrayal.

Zayn and Cena faced each other only once in a singles match. Sami choosing John can be his way of showing that he is on the same level as him. Zayn may also be confident enough to face John, since if this does happen, he may also find a spot at Heyman's group.

What mistake did wrestling veteran say WWE made between Randy Orton and John Cena's feud?

The Apex Predator delivering an RKO to The Cenation Leader on the RAW after WrestleMania episode was a strong way of sending a message. However, Vince Russo thinks this shouldn't have happened.

On The Coach & Bro Show, the wrestling veteran shared Cena shouldn't have been RKOed that early in their feud, as John just gained heat at WrestleMania, which was all gone after what Randy did.

It will be interesting to see what will happen between John Cena and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

