Paul Heyman makes an incredible offer to Sami Zayn if he moves to SmackDown

In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman confronted Sami Zayn following the opening segment of RAW and told him that if he moved to SmackDown, one major offer would be made.

Ad

Heyman told Sami Zayn he was thinking about what he said earlier in the night. Heyman reminded him that they were a part of the OG Bloodline. During that segment, Seth Rollins offered to move Sami to SmackDown.

Sami told him that he essentially destroyed what was left of The Bloodline, but Heyman wasn't there to talk about the Samoan faction. He told Sami that Seth Rollins views himself as the future of the industry, regardless of whether it's true or not.

Ad

Trending

Similarly, Bron Breakker views himself as a dog in a cage and had requested a match against him on RAW. Regardless of everything, Breakker is a key part of their plan, according to Heyman himself.

He even upped the suggestion that Seth Rollins had made when he "offered" to send Sami Zayn to SmackDown. Paul Heyman said that he and Rollins could pull strings to make Sami Zayn the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Title. He even spoke to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis about it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This means that he would immediately be next in line for whoever wins the John Cena-Randy Orton match at Backlash. Sami was a bit puzzled and looked like he was considering his offer.

Expand Tweet

As Paul Heyman made his exit from the locker room, Bron Breakker was waiting for him, and he seemed to be in a bit of an introspective mood, not saying anything at all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More