WWE made a massive mistake with John Cena and Randy Orton after WrestleMania 41, says veteran

John Cena and Randy Orton have reignited their feud after WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed the Stamford-based company made a massive mistake with the storyline.

Ad

Last Sunday, The Franchise Player defeated Cody Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The following night, the 48-year-old cut a promo before Randy Orton snuck into the ring and hit him with an RKO. Last night on SmackDown, Cena and The Viper had a heated confrontation that ended with another RKO delivered to the 17-time World Champion. The two legends will now square off for the title at Backlash in Orton's hometown of St. Louis.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo claimed WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team should not have had Orton RKO Cena on RAW.

"Coach, Cena wins the belt. We put ll the heat on Cena at WrestleMania. Less than 24 hours after that we're gonna take the heat off of Cena by Randy Orton giving him a [RKO]. Do you know how ridiculous that is? We put all the heat on the guy and even Rock said, '25-year turn. It was like the nWo.' Bro, Hogan did not get RKOed the day after he turned and joined the nWo. Go back and look, bro. Nobody RKOed Hogan. They rule the world. Less than 24 hours after Cena turns heel and win a title, they take all the heat off of him," he said. [From 24:33 - 25:20]

Ad

Ad

Jonathan Coachman thinks WWE executives are busy with a backstage power struggle

As Vince Russo criticized the booking of John Cena on the RAW After WrestleMania episode, he stated that WWE executives like Triple H, Bruce Prichard, The Rock, and even Paul Heyman, who does not hold an official backstage position, should have known better. He wondered if they had all suddenly "forgotten wrestling."

Ad

Russo's co-host, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman, claimed they all missed it because they were busy with an alleged power struggle backstage.

"I think because they're busy handling their own stuff. They're worried about their own thing. Nobody is working together on this at all," he said. [From 25:32 - 25:41]

Ad

It would be interesting to see if John Cena would succeed in his first title defense at Backlash.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More