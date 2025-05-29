"They'll leave" - WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso sends a cryptic message

Jey Uso recently sent a cryptic message on social media. The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion reunited with Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

Ad

Jey became the World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. His latest title defense was against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On his Instagram Story, Jey sent a cryptic message about people leaving their close ones in tough times.

"THEY'LL LEAVE WHEN TIMES GET HARD," Jey wrote.

You can check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram Story below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena tried his best to make sure Logan Paul became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, Cena was stopped in his tracks by the returning Cody Rhodes, who reunited with his former tag team partner and took out the heels.

Rhodes and Jey will team up at Money in the Bank to face Cena and Paul in a tag team match.

Tommy Carlucci feels WWE might be second-guessing Jey Uso as the World Heavyweight Champion

Tommy Carlucci believes WWE bringing Gunther back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture could be a sign that they are second-guessing Jey Uso as RAW's top titleholder. On Behind The Turnbuckle, Carlucci recently said WWE might be conflicted with The Yeet Man's position on the roster.

Ad

"We have Jey Uso, our champ. And, by the way, I'm wondering if they're thinking they made the right move with Jey of being the champ right now. I'm not too sure about it. Bringing Gunther back in the [inaudible] again. So, it's making me conflicted a little bit of what are they thinking of Jey. And I'm think about what's going on with Jey."

Ad

Jey's next defense of the World Heavyweight Championship will be a WrestleMania 41 rematch against Gunther in a couple of weeks on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More