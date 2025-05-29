"They'll leave" - WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso sends a cryptic message

Jey Uso recently sent a cryptic message on social media. The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion reunited with Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.
Jey became the World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. His latest title defense was against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.
On his Instagram Story, Jey sent a cryptic message about people leaving their close ones in tough times.
"THEY'LL LEAVE WHEN TIMES GET HARD," Jey wrote.
You can check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram Story below.
At Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena tried his best to make sure Logan Paul became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, Cena was stopped in his tracks by the returning Cody Rhodes, who reunited with his former tag team partner and took out the heels.
Rhodes and Jey will team up at Money in the Bank to face Cena and Paul in a tag team match.
Tommy Carlucci feels WWE might be second-guessing Jey Uso as the World Heavyweight Champion
Tommy Carlucci believes WWE bringing Gunther back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture could be a sign that they are second-guessing Jey Uso as RAW's top titleholder. On Behind The Turnbuckle, Carlucci recently said WWE might be conflicted with The Yeet Man's position on the roster.
"We have Jey Uso, our champ. And, by the way, I'm wondering if they're thinking they made the right move with Jey of being the champ right now. I'm not too sure about it. Bringing Gunther back in the [inaudible] again. So, it's making me conflicted a little bit of what are they thinking of Jey. And I'm think about what's going on with Jey."
Jey's next defense of the World Heavyweight Championship will be a WrestleMania 41 rematch against Gunther in a couple of weeks on Monday Night RAW.