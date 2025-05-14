WWE might be second-guessing decision to put World Heavyweight Title on Jey Uso, says ex-employee

WWE CCO Triple H and his creative team booked Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently claimed the company might be second-guessing that decision.

The former Bloodline member is arguably the most popular superstar in WWE today. Last month, he won his first world title after defeating Gunther at WrestleMania. The 39-year-old is now set to defend the title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. The winner of that match would then face The Ring General for the title on RAW.

While addressing Uso's title reign so far on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci pointed out that bringing Gunther back into the championship picture could be a sign that the company is doubting their decision to put the belt on the leader of the Yeet movement:

"We have Jey Uso, our champ. And, by the way, I'm wondering if they're thinking they made the right move with Jey of being the champ right now. I'm not too sure about it. Bringing Gunther back in the [inaudible] again. So, it's making me conflicted a little bit of what are they thinking of Jey. And I'm think about what's going on with Jey," he said. [42:32 - 42:48]

WWE will put the World Heavyweight Title back on Gunther, predicts Bill Apter

On the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with Joe Lowry, legendary journalist Bill Apter predicted that Jey Uso would soon drop the World Heavyweight Championship.

Apter speculated that Gunther would be the one to end the 39-year-old's first world title reign after the latter potentially retains against Logan Paul:

"I think Gunther gets the belt back. I think the fans are loving Jey Uso but I think Gunther has got that classic wrestler type of aura about him and he needs that belt on him,'' he said.

It would be interesting to see what plans Triple H and his creative team have for Uso in the coming weeks.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

