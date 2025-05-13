Gunther issues bold statement after confronting Jey Uso on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther confronted World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He posted a strong message on social media after the show.

The Imperium Leader walked down to the squared circle and declared he would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW. He cut a fierce promo, claiming he wanted Jey Uso to retain his title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event against Logan Paul so he could square off against the 39-year-old again.

The Ring General recently took to his Instagram account to share a clip from his promo. The former champion insinuated that he would reestablish a state of normalcy in a month from now by reclaiming the gold:

"One month from now… order will be restored," he wrote.

Bill Apter comments on Gunther's recent WWE match

After losing to his World Heavyweight Championship, The Ring General squared off against Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash. He put forth a dominant performance and secured a comfortable win over the RAW commentator.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his honest opinion about the match. The NWA Hall of Famer stated he was happy with how things transpired, and he was proud of Pat McAfee's performance. However, Apter pointed out that he could not figure out what's next for both the stars involved:

"Well, Pat McAfee against Gunther, I'm happy the way it happened. Gunther was so dominant during the whole thing. But after Gunther left, I just kind of thought, what was the point of them doing this? What does it do for Gunther? What does it do for Pat McAfee? So it was a good showcase for Pat McAfee to come in and wrestle again. But where does it go from here? He was living a dream tonight. He did the best he could under the circumstances. Like Triple H just said, he does it seemingly effortlessly, what he does. But he lived out a dream tonight. I'm very proud of him," he said.

With nearly one month left before The Ring General challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship, it remains to be seen if he will wrestle other stars before going up against Jey Uso one more time.

