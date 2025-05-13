Jey Uso may have spoiled the result of upcoming championship match

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is slated to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the 39-year-old may have spoiled the result of the match with his recent social media update.
However, last night on RAW, Gunther confronted Uso and declared that he would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 edition of the red brand's show. The Ring General noted that he hoped Jey beats Logan Paul at SNME later this month so he could outclass the former member of The Bloodline on the RAW following the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
Jey Uso recently took to Instagram stories to share a picture from his recent face-off with Gunther. He wrote "THE DAMN SEQUEL," hinting that the two will compete in a title match one more time, seemingly confirming his win over Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:
Wrestling veteran makes a massive claim about Jey Uso
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion about the RAW segment featuring Gunther and Uso. The veteran also made an intriguing claim about the World Heavyweight Champion.
Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE was trying to protect Uso by not letting the latter speak. The 64-year-old, however, stated that the decision was backfiring and hurting the World Heavyweight Champion. Russo added that Uso's segment with The Ring General was meaningless:
"And bro, they are trying to protect Jey by not letting him say much, and I think they are hurting him more because it's obvious they are not letting him say anything... Gunther cut his promo, and Jey said nothing after that. This entire segment was meaningless. It furthered nothing. Gunther could have told us that in 60 seconds in the back." [From 21:56 onwards]
You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:
Jey Uso was taken out in a backstage attack by Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. He will wrestle the former WWE Intercontinental Champion next week in a non-title match.